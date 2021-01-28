Ireland goalkeeper finds new club after Newcastle departure last summer

IRELAND GOALKEEPER ROB Elliot has signed for Watford FC.

Having left Newcastle last summer, the long-serving ‘keeper joins the Hornets until the end of the season.

“The former Charlton Athletic and Newcastle United stopper brings experience and depth to the goalkeeping department at Vicarage Road,” a statement from the club reads.

34-year-old Elliot departed St James’ Park after a nine-year stint, in which he made 52 Premier League appearances. Having joined Newcastle from Charlton in 2011, Elliot made a total of 68 appearances, playing in the Europa League in 2012/13 and winning a Sky Bet Championship winners medal in 2016/17.

He was named as the club’s Player of the Season in 2015/16, but didn’t played for the Magpies from December 2017 onward.

Elliot has had a 222-game professional career to date, and has earned four senior international caps for the Republic of Ireland. A devastating cruciate injury ruled him out of Euro 2016 just as he was handed an opportunity to stake a claim for the number one shirt.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Watford have confirmed he will wear the number 33 jersey at the Championship club, currently in 3rd place and chasing promotion.

London-born Elliot says he is “looking forward to getting started”.