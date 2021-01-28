BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 28 January 2021
Ireland goalkeeper finds new club after Newcastle departure last summer

Rob Elliot has signed for Watford until the end of the season.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 5:27 PM
New chapter: Rob Elliot.
Image: Joe Giddens
Image: Joe Giddens

IRELAND GOALKEEPER ROB Elliot has signed for Watford FC.

Having left Newcastle last summer, the long-serving ‘keeper joins the Hornets until the end of the season. 

“The former Charlton Athletic and Newcastle United stopper brings experience and depth to the goalkeeping department at Vicarage Road,” a statement from the club reads.

34-year-old Elliot departed St James’ Park after a nine-year stint, in which he made 52 Premier League appearances. Having joined Newcastle from Charlton in 2011, Elliot made a total of 68 appearances, playing in the Europa League in 2012/13 and winning a Sky Bet Championship winners medal in 2016/17.

He was named as the club’s Player of the Season in 2015/16, but didn’t played for the Magpies from December 2017 onward.

Elliot has had a 222-game professional career to date, and has earned four senior international caps for the Republic of Ireland. A devastating cruciate injury ruled him out of Euro 2016 just as he was handed an opportunity to stake a claim for the number one shirt.

Watford have confirmed he will wear the number 33 jersey at the Championship club, currently in 3rd place and chasing promotion.

London-born Elliot says he is “looking forward to getting started”.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

