This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New England Patriots' tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement aged 29

The New Yorker has called it a day after securing his third Super Bowl championship in February.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 10:35 PM
35 minutes ago 1,867 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4559059
Gronkowski pictured after last month's Super Bowl victory in Georgia.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Gronkowski pictured after last month's Super Bowl victory in Georgia.
Gronkowski pictured after last month's Super Bowl victory in Georgia.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS tight end Rob Gronkowski has confirmed his retirement from Amerian football having this year secured his third Super Bowl championship.

The 29-year-old made an instrumental play in the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the LA Rams in Atlanta, with Sunday’s announcement bringing the curtain down on nine successful seasons with the franchise.

Tonight the New York native thanked Patriots owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick for their support over close to a decade of service in Boston.

“It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far,” Gronkowski said via an Instagram post.

I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field.

“The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine.

Super Bowl LIII - Atlanta The 29-year-old spent nine seasons in Boston with the New England Patriots. Source: Hahn Lionel/ABACA

He continued: “Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be.

But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life.

“It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of.

“I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Bolton striker Magennis sends Michael's O'Neill's Northern Ireland top of Group C
    Bolton striker Magennis sends Michael's O'Neill's Northern Ireland top of Group C
    Ryan Giggs steers Wales to winning start in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    FAI
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    'The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash': Brian Kerr says John Delaney should leave FAI

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie