Mayo goalkeeper Hennelly retires from inter-county game

MAYO GOALKEEPER ROB Hennelly has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

The 34-year-old won seven Connacht senior medals during his career, two league titles (2019 and 2023), and was twice nominated for All-Star awards (2013 and 2021).

Hennelly featured in three All-Ireland senior finals during his 32 championship appearances. He made his Mayo senior debut in 2011 against Kerry in the Allianz League in MacHale Park.

The Breaffy native is set to continue to play for his club Raheny in the Dublin senior championship.

In a statement, Mayo GAA paid tribute to the 2008 All-Ireland minor finalist and 2009 Connacht U21 medal winner.

“Rob was a key member of a group of Mayo players who brought Mayo to the verge of All-Ireland glory on several occasions, and who sustained the county at the highest level for over a decade.

“For the majority of his career, Rob was based in Dublin and made hundreds of trips westwards for training sessions and matches. That level of commitment, and the way he dedicated himself to developing his skills, particularly at a time of great evolution of the goalkeeping role, earned him the deep respect of Mayo supporters.”