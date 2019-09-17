This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wales' World Cup preparation in chaos as Rob Howley sent home over alleged betting offences

The Assistant Head Coach was not present at the team’s official welcome ceremony yesterday.

By Alex Bywater Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 3:58 PM
1 hour ago 7,099 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4813235
Rob Howley (file photo.)
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Rob Howley (file photo.)
Rob Howley (file photo.)
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WALES’ BID FOR World Cup glory has been thrown into disarray as assistant head coach Rob Howley has been sent home from the tournament in Japan.

Former Wales captain and scrum-half Howley left Wales’ training camp on Monday following an alleged breach of World Rugby’s regulation six which covers anti corruption and betting.

Howley has worked alongside Wales head coach Warren Gatland since January 2008, and the 48-year-old was set to leave his role in the Welsh set-up along with Gatland at the conclusion of the World Cup.

A statement by the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed Howley’s departure and the arrival of Stephen Jones as a replacement attack coach. Jones is in line work with Gatland’s successor, Wayne Pivac. 

“The WRU can confirm that Rob Howley has returned to Wales to assist with an investigation in relation to a potential breach of World Rugby regulation six, specifically betting on rugby union”, the statement read. 

“The decision was taken to act immediately in light of recent information passed to the WRU.

“No further details can be provided at this stage as this would prejudice the investigation. If required an independent panel will be appointed to hear the case.

“Rob has co-operated fully with our initial discussions and we would ask that the media appreciate this is a difficult and personal matter for Rob and that his privacy is respected before an outcome is reached.

“Warren Gatland has consulted with senior players and Stephen Jones will be arriving in Japan imminently to link up with the squad as attack coach.​​”

Howley won 59 caps for Wales and skippered his country on 22 occasions in a glittering career which saw him play for Bridgend, Cardiff and Wasps.

As a coach he was assistant with the British & Irish Lions on three straight tours in 2009, 2013 and 2017. He has coached Wales on an interim basis on 20 occasions and led the team to the 2013 Six Nations title.

Howley attended Wales’ open training session in Kitakyushu on Monday, but he was not present at the team’s official welcome and capping ceremony later that evening.

Wales face Georgia in Toyota in their World Cup opener on Monday.

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alex Bywater
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie