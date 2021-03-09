BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 9 March 2021
Irish amateur jockey James to face hearing over dead horse video

The hearing will take place on Wednesday after the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board concluded its investigation.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,205 Views 0 Comments
Rob James [file photo].
Image: Tim Goode
Rob James [file photo].
Rob James [file photo].
Image: Tim Goode

A REFERRAL HEARING into a video of Irish amateur jockey Rob James sitting on a dead horse will take place on Wednesday, after the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board concluded its investigation.

Just days after an image of Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott sitting on a dead horse was posted on Twitter, a video of James – who rode the Elliott-trained Milan Native to victory at the Cheltenham Festival last year – emerged on the social media platform.

James has since apologised for his “wholly inappropriate and disrespectful” actions, and said he was “heartbroken by the damage” caused by the video, which was taken in 2016.

A Tweet on the Irish regulatory body’s feed on Tuesday read: “The IHRB investigation into a video circulating on social media last week has concluded, and a referral hearing will take place on Wednesday. The IHRB will not be commenting further on this matter until after the hearing.”

Following a referral hearing last Friday, Elliott was handed a 12-month ban, with the last six months suspended.

Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie