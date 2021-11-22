Membership : Access or Sign Up
Rob Kearney and Ciara Griffin among the Irish contingent set to line out for the Barbarians

There’s a double-header booked for Twickenham on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Monday 22 Nov 2021, 10:54 AM
1 hour ago 2,465 Views 1 Comment
VETERAN EX-IRELAND INTERNATIONALS Rob Kearney and Ciara Griffin are in line to feature in this weekend’s Barbarians double-header at Twickenham.

The men’s squad are due to face Samoa at the London venue on Saturday afternoon (2.30pm), with the game set to be followed by the meeting of the women’s side and their Springbok counterparts (5.15pm).

For Kearney, the former Leinster and Ireland fullback, it will mark a first rugby outing since the 35-year-old’s short stint with Western Force in Australia came to an end in June.

He’ll be joined on Baa-Baas duty by 23-year-old Leinster lock Jack Dunne, while Ulster’s Duane Vermeulen is one of three members of the World Cup-winning South Africa squad – along with Malcolm Marx and Steven Kitshoff – to be included.

Griffin is one of five Ireland players in the women’s squad. Fresh from captaining her country to victory over Japan on Saturday, the 27-year-old has now retired from international rugby.

The Irish contingent also comprises Lindsay Peat, Jenny Murphy, Anna Caplice and Sene Naoupu.

Barbarians

Men’s squad

  • Tom Robertson (Australia, Western Force)
  • Malcolm Marx (South Africa, Kubota Spears)
  • Shinnosuke Kakinaga (Japan, Tokyo Sungoliath)
  • Jack Dunne (Leinster)
  • Rodrigo Fernandez Criado (Argentina, Los Ceibos)
  • Pete Samu (Australia, ACT Brumbies)
  • Rob Leota (Australia, Melbourne Rebels)
  • Olly Robinson (Cardiff)
  • Tate McDermott (Australia, Queensland Reds)
  • Ryoto Nakamura (Japan, Tokyo Sungoliath)
  • Tom Wright (Australia, ACT Brumbies)
  • Len Ikitau (Australia, ACT Brumbies)
  • Izaia Perese (Japan, NSW Waratahs)
  • Filipo Daugunu (Australia, Queensland Reds)
  • James O’Connor (Australia, Queensland Red)
  • Steven Kitshoff (South Africa, DHL Stormers)
  • Kosuke Horikoshi (Japan, Tokyo Sungoliath)
  • Naohiro Kotaki (Japan, Sunwolves)
  • Angus Bell (Australia, NSW Waratahs)
  • Duane Vermeulen (South Africa, Ulster)
  • Nic White (Australia, ACT Brumbies)
  • Ryan Wilson (Scotland, Glasgow Warriors)
  • Rob Kearney (Ireland, former Leinster and Western Force)
  • Marcos Moneta (Argentina, San Isidro Club)

Women’s squad

  • Rochelle Clark (England, Saracens)
  • Hope Rogers (USA, Life West)
  • Simi Pam (England, Bristol Bears)
  • Lindsay Peat (Ireland, Railway Union)
  • Laura Russell (Canada, Toronto Nomads)
  • Isabelle Rico Vaquez (Spain, Olimpico De Pozuelo Madrid)
  • Alycia Washington (USA, Worcester Warriors)
  • Lenaige Corson (France, Stade Rennais Rugby)
  • Sonia Green (England, Saracens)
  • Anna Caplice (Ireland, Gloucester Hartpury)
  • Beth Dainton (Wales, Harlequins)
  • Ciara Griffin (Ireland, UL Bohemians)
  • Karen Paquin (Canada, Stade Bordelais)
  • Natasha Hunt (England, Gloucester Hartpury)
  • Sammy Wong (New Zealand, Wasps)
  • Katy Daley-McLean (England, Sale Sharks)
  • Morgane Peyronnet (France, Montpellier Herault Rugby)
  • Sene Naoupu (Ireland, Old Belvedere RFC)
  • Jenny Murphy (Ireland, Old Belvedere RFC)
  • Rhona Lloyd (Scotland, Les Lionnes Du Stade Bordelais)
  • Sarah Levy (USA, New York Rugby Club)
  • Katie Mason (England, Wasps)
  • Bulou Mataitoga (USA, Berkeley All Blues)

Read next:

