This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Missing the English week was tough' - Kearney bounces back yet again

The 32-year-old fullback returned to make a strong impression against Scotland in the Six Nations.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 18 Feb 2019, 7:46 AM
21 minutes ago 467 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4498794

ROB KEARNEY HAS long been aware of the debate that swirls around him having been Ireland’s first-choice fullback for the last decade.

Jared Payne, Simon Zebo, Jordan Larmor – just a few of the names who have been pushed forwards as alternatives to Kearney in recent years.

Robbie Henshaw was the latest, having been picked ahead of his Leinster team-mate in Ireland’s number 15 shirt for their Six Nations opener against England three weekends ago.

Ireland’s Rob Kearney is tackled by Scotland's Rob Harley Kearney makes a break against Scotland. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Fresh fuel for the debate. But, typically, Kearney responded strongly to the setback, returning to the Ireland team for the round two victory away to Scotland as he delivered a strong reminder of his qualities to Joe Schmidt and everyone else.

“The debate has been going around for a long time and it’s just part of my make-up now in terms of preparing for games,” said Kearney on Friday, after Schmidt’s Ireland had trained against the Ireland U20s.

“I might not agree with it but that’s the way it is and that’s the way it has been. So I just get on with it.”

To be dropped for the England game hurt, making the trip to Murrayfield all the sweeter.

“It was nice to get back in, missing out for the English week was tough,” said Kearney, whose IRFU contract expires after the World Cup.

“To get back in, get 80 minutes under my belt for only the second time this season and get a win away at Murrayfield was very pleasing too. All in all, it was a decent week.”

Having been frustrated by a couple of niggly injuries this season, Kearney was left in Ireland when Schmidt’s squad headed to Portugal for their pre-Six Nations camp.

The idea was for the fullback to get game time in Leinster’s Pro14 clash with Scarlets and Kearney wasn’t quite of the view that missing out on Portugal would deny him the chance of starting against England.

However, he underperformed in Leinster’s win over the Welsh region and the “fallout” was that Schmidt opted to go for Henshaw at 15 for Ireland the following week.

Kieran Hardy with Rob Kearney Kearney had a tough outing against Scarlets. Source: Ben Whitley/INPHO

“I think it’s been blown out of proportion more than it was,” said Kearney of his display against Scarlets. “I picked up a knock on the Friday before the game. I wasn’t physically in a great place the day of the Scarlets game.

“But I knew if I didn’t play that week I wouldn’t have been helping myself for the following two weeks, in terms of getting minutes for the Six Nations. Mentally, I could have been in an awful lot better place.

“Then, obviously, those few tackles; the first two one-on-ones in the backfield are difficult tackles to make, the third one I just got gassed on the outside, that was just poor.

“I had a couple of good carries. It was probably just the defensive side of things that let me down.”

Schmidt was up front with Kearney, speaking to him in person the morning he selected his team to face England.

Kearney could understand Schmidt wanting to look at another fullback option, particularly in this World Cup year, but that didn’t make it any easier to accept.

Henshaw is a good friend of Kearney’s and while the more experienced fullback did provide him with guidance in the build-up, sitting down with Henshaw to go through some video work, he admits he “didn’t want him to shoot it out of the park.”

“If we won the game and Robbie is starting, you’re on the back foot then,” said Kearney. “He’s the man in possession of the jersey.

“You do sort of bank on what you’ve done for the team over the last 18 months. You know, November and last year was one of my best years in an Irish jersey for a long time. You do bank on that coming into play a little bit too.

Rob Kearney Kearney at Friday's opening training session in Dublin. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“But, when you’re on your couch at home watching on TV you’re pretty helpless. For those 80 minutes, you’ve got no control over what happens your future.

“Of course, you want the team to win and you want your mates to go well but you have to be a little bit selfish about it as well in terms of your own future.

“I want to be on the team. If I want to be picked on the team I’ll have to be the best fullback out of everyone else.

“Ultimately, that’s what you’re hoping comes out in the game.”

Having underlined his status as Schmidt’s go-to man at 15 with his display against the Scots – which included several linebreaks – Kearney can look to the future with renewed confidence.

His current contract with the IRFU, a central deal, will expire after the World Cup and he has a big decision ahead.

Kearney confirmed he will definitely finish out next season after the World Cup – whether with Leinster or by following London Irish-bound Sean O’Brien abroad – but he’s not 100% certain on whether that will be his very last campaign as a player.

“I’m trying to get it all done now in the next four to six weeks,” said Kearney of his future. “Obviously, it’s not ideal timing in the middle of the Six Nations but that’s just where we’re at at the moment.

“I’m going to finish out the season, definitely, after the World Cup. So it’s just a matter of trying to get some plans in place in the next four to six weeks or so.

“[A move abroad] would appeal but it’s a big decision too. There would have to be a lot of different variables stack up in your favour and I know it was a difficult decision for Seanie.

“So it’s not one that you make flippantly, there’s a fair bit of thought you need to do.

“When I feel physically good, mentally I’m really good and I enjoy my rugby and everything is going great.

“But I’ve been in patterns over the last few years where physically things can go wrong for you quite quickly and there’s a knock-on factor in that mentally, you just lose a little bit of interest in the whole thing.

“So once the body stays good and I’m fit and playing games, I’m super happy to keep going and to keep playing.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'Missing the English week was tough' - Kearney bounces back yet again
    'Missing the English week was tough' - Kearney bounces back yet again
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    FOOTBALL
    Alisson: Liverpool can cope with Virgil van Dijk loss
    Alisson: Liverpool can cope with Virgil van Dijk loss
    Under-fire Sanchez is far from finished at the top level - Solskjaer
    Mauro Icardi did not celebrate win in dressing room, says Inter coach
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He has the quality and he has the desire': Wenger backs Henry to bounce back at Monaco
    'He has the quality and he has the desire': Wenger backs Henry to bounce back at Monaco
    Swansea become second Championship side to reach FA Cup last 8
    Ireland's Matt Doherty stars as Wolves end 16-year wait to reach FA Cup quarters

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie