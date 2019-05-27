Rob Kearney signs new one-year IRFU deal to stay with Leinster

ROB KEARNEY HAS signed a new one-year deal with the IRFU to extend his Ireland and Leinster career.

News of Kearney’s contract extension was first reported by Neil O’Riordan of the Irish Sun.

Kearney is staying put. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

33-year-old fullback Kearney was set to be out of contract after this year’s World Cup but has now extended his central contract until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Kearney helped Leinster to the Guinness Pro14 title on Saturday and will look forward to playing on with the province next season after the World Cup.

The Louth man had been absent from a list of new player contracts issued by Leinster last week, adding to doubts about his future amid links with a move to a French club next season.

But IRFU performance director David Nucifora insisted that the union was “very hopeful” of concluding a deal and an official announcement is expected this week.

Kearney has won 90 caps in his Ireland career so far and looks sure to add to that total in the coming months at the World Cup, while this new deal will extend his international career into next season.

