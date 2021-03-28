Former Munster coach sacked from role with New South Wales Waratahs

FORMER MUNSTER BOSS Rob Penney has had his contract ended by the New South Wales Waratahs, departing from the head coach role he has held since October 2019.

The decision is made with the Waratahs currently bottom of the Super Rugby AU standings after losing all five of their games to date this season.

They were soundly beaten 46-14 yesterday by the Queensland Reds in Sydney, shipping seven tries in the process.

Penney was Munster coach for two seasons between 2012 and 2014 before he then spent five years with Japanese outfit Shining Arcs.

Major announcement involving the NSW Waratahs | https://t.co/asBDXg4FJE pic.twitter.com/ALtLOLgBlH — NSW Waratahs (@NSWWaratahs) March 28, 2021

The Waratahs released a statement where they did ‘acknowledge that Penney has been coaching an inexperienced roster of players relative to the other states’ but still were ‘not convinced there was enough significant improvement in the team to have him continue in the role’.

NSW Waratahs CEO Paul Doorn thanked Penney for his contribution as head coach over the past two seasons.

“The decision to part ways with Penney was not taken lightly,” he said.

“Being the coach of the NSW Waratahs is one of the most high-profile and high-pressure roles in Australian rugby.

“Rob is extremely professional and has put a great deal of effort into the role. However, the on-field performances this season have not met expectations and we feel that, in the best interests of the Waratahs, now is the time to make a change.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Waratahs assistant coaches Jason Gilmore and Chris Whitaker have been named as interim head coaches for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!