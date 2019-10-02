Former Munster head coach takes the reins at Waratahs on three-year deal

Penney led Munster to two European Cup semi-finals during his time in charge.

FORMER MUNSTER BOSS Rob Penney has been appointed the new head coach of the New South Wales [NSW] Warathas on a three-year deal.

The New Zealander, who previously led the Irish province to two European Cup semi-finals, takes over the Sydney-based outfit ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

Penney was the Munster head coach for two seasons between 2012 and 2014 and comes into this new position following a five-year stint in charge of Japanese side Shining Arcs.

“The Waratahs are an organisation revered throughout world rugby, with a proud history of performance and player development,” said Penney following his appointment.

To be given the opportunity to help this playing group get the most out of both themselves as individuals and as a collective is an exciting one.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to the betterment of Australian rugby, ensuring we have a working environment at the [NSW] Waratahs to foster the young talent already assembled.

“To see players grow, develop and reach their own personal goals is a hugely satisfying part of coaching – one I’m personally looking forward to here in Australia.

“Ultimately, I want our players to represent the jersey with pride and ensure New South Wales continues to be a leader in Australian rugby.”

Amid the distraction of the Israel Folau affair, the Waratahs finished in third spot on the Australian Super Rugby table in the 2019 season.

They will get their campaign underway next year against the Crusaders on Saturday 1 February.

