Declan Kidney adds another experienced Wallaby to his London Irish squad

EXPERIENCED WALLABIES LOCK Rob Simmons will depart the NSW Waratahs at the end of the Super Rugby AU season and join English Premiership club London Irish.

The 31-year-old, who has played 100 times for his country, will link up once more with former Waratahs team-mates Nick Phipps and Sekope Kepu when he arrives in Britain.

“It was a really tough decision [to leave] but after speaking with many people around me, I felt that now was the time to take the opportunity to play overseas,” Simmons said.

“Timing with situations like this can’t always be perfect, but the Waratahs have been fantastic in understanding my desire to take on a new challenge.”

Simmons joined the ‘Tahs at the beginning of 2018 after nine seasons with the Queensland Reds, where he won a Super Rugby title in 2011. He was appointed captain earlier this year when Michael Hooper stood aside.

“Rob comes to London Irish with fantastic club and international experience under his belt” explained Declan Kidney, London Irish’s director of rugby.

“We are very happy that we had the capacity to recruit someone of Rob’s abilities and we are excited to see him in the London Irish shirt.”

© – AFP, 2020

