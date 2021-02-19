BE PART OF THE TEAM

Robbie Brady's injury a concern - but still unclear how long he will be out

The Ireland winger picked up a knock in Wednesday’s game against Fulham.

By Press Association Friday 19 Feb 2021, 9:54 AM
Brady went for a scan yesterday.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

BURNLEY LOOK LIKE being without Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson when they host West Brom.

Both players had to be withdrawn through injury during Wednesday night’s home draw with Fulham. The pair are set to undergo scans on their respective knocks but Clarets boss Sean Dyche is not optimistic about their chances of being involved tomorrow.

“I don’t think either is drastic,” said Dyche, “but we keep getting these knocks with this heavy games schedule, and it is affecting us.”

Stephen Kenny will be anxiously waiting to see what the prognosis is – as Ireland’s World Cup qualification campaign begins on 24 March.

Some good news for Dyche will see the return of captain Ben Mee against West Brom, after the central defender had to sit out the Fulham game under concussion protocols. Matej Vydra and Chris Wood could return to the squad against their former club but Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters are expected to remain out.

West Brom are assessing Robert Snodgrass and Lee Peltier ahead of the contest.

Winger Snodgrass missed training on Thursday due to a bruise behind his knee, while defender Peltier was taken off at half-time in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Grady Diangana (hamstring) is fit to return to the matchday squad after missing the last seven league games. Kieran Gibbs is sidelined by a neck/shoulder problem.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie