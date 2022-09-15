Brady earns recall as Ireland squad named for Nations League double-header

ROBBIE BRADY HAS earned a recall to the Ireland squad for the upcoming Nations League games with Scotland and Armenia.

The 30-year-old’s consistent form for Preston in the Championship has convinced manager Stephen Kenny that he is worth of a return for the first time in 18 months.

Brady’s last appearance was against Qatar in March 2021 but he has been enjoying regular game time at left wing-back for Preston since joining as a free agent in the summer.

Kenny has included Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele after his return to fitness following a back injury, while Callum O’Dowda also returns to the fold after injury plagued the forward for much of the last year.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is absent because of the injury which he picked up during the summer internationals, a point of contention that led to Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp voicing his displeasure.

Adam Idah is out with a knee problem, while Enda Stevens has been on the sidelines for Sheffield United for the past six weeks.

Wigan Athletic striker Will Keane has also been excluded having featured in recent international windows.

Ireland squad v Scotland & Armenia

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Jason Knight (Derby County), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Hourihane (Derby County), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).

