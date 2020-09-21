Robbie Brady an injury doubt for Kenny's Ireland ahead of Euro play-off

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ROBBIE Brady has emerged as an injury concern for Stephen Kenny’s Boys In Green ahead of next month’s crucial European Championship play-off.

Robbie Brady is in a race to be fit for Ireland. Source: PA

The Burnley midfielder was forced off the pitch before half-time in the Clarets’ 4-2 loss to Leicester yesterday.

And manager Sean Dyche provided an injury update after the game, explaining how Brady sustained a rib injury during the recent international window and while deemed fit to play yesterday, a first-half knock ended his afternoon.

“With Robbie, we think it’s bruised ribs and they can be sore,” Dyche said, running through his growing injury list. “He’s been carrying it since being away with the national side, and unfortunately got a bang on it again tonight, so we made that decision early. “It’s a shame for him because he’s had a tough one with injuries, so we’ll see how that settles down, but it’s another challenge.” Ireland’s play-off showdown against Slovakia takes place in Bratislava on 8 October — just over two weeks away — so Brady is now facing into a race to be fit. Meanwhile, Dyche was full of praise for Jimmy Dunne after the Dundalk native’s Premier League debut. Dunne facing Jamie Vardy. Source: PA Dunne partnered fellow Irishman Kevin Long at centre-back and while they were under pressure in that department, the 22-year-old popped up with a 73rd-minute goal. “It’s fantastic for Jimmy to get a goal in the Premier League. He is a young centre half who has come a long way in recent years and to be out there in the Premier League is brilliant. “It’s a tough position to learn the game and it does often come later to centre backs, but he did well tonight. It’s a tough night defensively in terms of goals, but he stuck at it and nicked himself a really good goal too, so we are delighted for him.” The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us! Follow us: the42.ie