Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Monday 15 August 2022
Advertisement

Analysis: Revitalised Robbie Brady making case for return to Irish team

Brady has impressed in the opening weeks of the season for Preston North End.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Monday 15 Aug 2022, 5:00 PM
36 minutes ago 3,060 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5841129

unnamed-8

This analysis by Gavin Cooney is available in full exclusively to The42 Members.

To get the full analysis directly to your inbox, join The42 Membership now at members.the42.ie or from the Membership tab in your iOS app.

“I REALLY ADMIRE Robbie Brady”, Stephen Kenny said earlier this year, a regular refrain throughout his time as Ireland manager. Sadly, Kenny has praised him more often than he has picked him. That’s almost entirely been down to circumstance: Brady’s significant achilles injury came in the friendly game away to Qatar, and it was the moment his career stalled.

His contract wound down at Burnley, and the Championship season was well underway when it was announced he signed for Bournemouth. He made little impact there, however, and wasn’t retained for their tilt at the Premier League. Brady has now popped up among the Irish contingent at Preston North End, where the reward of a one-year contract after a trial wasn’t exactly an enormous vote of confidence. 

But Brady is making the most of his chance. He has impressed across the opening three games of the Championship season, and if he remains fit for another few weeks, might be close to forcing his way back into the Irish squad. 

Brady has been playing at left wing-back for Preston, though Kenny has thus far seen him t0 date as a forward player. Brady’s form, quality and the way he has been playing the position so far, however, might give Kenny a reason to see him as a wing-back too. 

He has added real invention and creativity to Preston. WyScout define a ‘progressive pass’ as one that travels at least 30 metres closer to the opponent’s goal: Brady has completed more of them than any other player in the opening three rounds of the league. 

He got his first assist at the weekend against Luton – more about that shortly – but he should have had at least one more already: he is second in the Expected Assists chart in the Championship. 

Playing at left wing-back has afforded him some time and space to get crosses into the penalty area, and the quality of crossing has been very good. Here’s the assist for the winning goal against Luton at the weekend. In fairness to Brad Potts, he did the better part of the work…

That kind of crossing quality from Brady is predictable. What is possibly more interesting to Kenny is some of Brady’s off-the-ball movement. 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

After Kenny finally got his contract extension, he brought a group of journalists into the FAI’s video analysis bunker to run through some of his tactical ideas. The video montage he showed was what the old RTÉ panel would call Good Irish Play. 

One of the ideas Kenny spelled out was how he wanted his wing-backs to come in-field. 

Let’s show a couple of examples from last year…

Don’t miss out on the rest of this exclusive analysis – The42 Members get this and all of our exclusive pieces delivered directly to their inbox. Join now at members.the42.ie or from the Membership tab in your iOS app.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie