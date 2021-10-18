Robbie Brady signs with Scott Parker's Bournemouth

Robbie Brady is now with the Cherries.

ROBBIE BRADY HAS signed for Bournemouth until the end of the season, the Championship side has announced.

The Republic of Ireland player joins the Cherries after spending the last few months without a club following his departure from Burnley.

Bournemouth has the option to extend his stay at the end of his current deal.

Brady began his club career in Ireland before moving to Manchester United’s academy. From there, he impressed in the Premier League during stints with Hull City, Norwich and Burnley.

Swansea City were among the clubs who were linked to the 29-year-old since he became a free agent following the expiry of his Burnley contract at the end of June. But it’s the south of England outfit who has secured his services.

“To be able to sign a player of Robbie’s experience and calibre on a free transfer is a coup for the football club,” Chief executive Neill Blake said following Brady’s arrival.

“Robbie has huge quality and versatility to add another important option to Scott Parker and his coaching staff.

“Proven at the top level, Robbie knows what it takes to be a Premier League player and we’re delighted he has chosen to join us at Vitality Stadium.”

