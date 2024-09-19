Kilmacud Crokes manager Robbie Brennan set to take charge of Meath footballers

ROBBIE BRENNAN IS set to become the new Meath senior football manager.

The Kilmacud Crokes boss has been proposed by the County Management Committee on a three-year term, and should be formally approved as Colm O’Rourke’s successor at the next county board meeting.

Advertisement

Brennan will be assisted by some recognisable coaches in Monaghan’s Martin Corey and Tyrone’s Joe McMahon. It’s understood Bernard Flynn is not part of the coaching ticket. A local Meath-based selector is likely to come on board.

Brennan — who lives in, and played for, Dunboyne — has steered Kilmacud Crokes to the last three Dublin senior football championship titles, and to All-Ireland glory in 2023.

Crokes continue their bid for a fourth consecutive county crown on Saturday when they play Ballyboden St Enda’s in the quarter-finals.

The Royal hot-seat has been vacant since O’Rourke stepped down last month, with Brennan emerging as the immediate favourite.

Meath lost four of their five championship games this year, overcoming just Longford in their Leinster opener. They fell to a 16-point defeat to Dublin thereafter, and were beaten by Louth, Kerry and Monaghan in the All-Ireland group stages.

They won the 2023 Tailteann Cup, having bowed out of the Leinster championship at the hands of Offaly. They finished sixth and fifth in Division 2 of the National Football League during O’Rourke’s two-year term.

- With reporting from Fintan O’Toole