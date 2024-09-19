Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Robbie Brennan (file photo). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Royal Ruler

Kilmacud Crokes manager Robbie Brennan set to take charge of Meath footballers

Monaghan’s Martin Corey and Tyrone’s Joe McMahon part of coaching ticket.
8.08am, 19 Sep 2024
288
0

ROBBIE BRENNAN IS set to become the new Meath senior football manager.

The Kilmacud Crokes boss has been proposed by the County Management Committee on a three-year term, and should be formally approved as Colm O’Rourke’s successor at the next county board meeting.

Brennan will be assisted by some recognisable coaches in Monaghan’s Martin Corey and Tyrone’s Joe McMahon. It’s understood Bernard Flynn is not part of the coaching ticket. A local Meath-based selector is likely to come on board.

Brennan — who lives in, and played for, Dunboyne — has steered Kilmacud Crokes to the last three Dublin senior football championship titles, and to All-Ireland glory in 2023.

Crokes continue their bid for a fourth consecutive county crown on Saturday when they play Ballyboden St Enda’s in the quarter-finals.

The Royal hot-seat has been vacant since O’Rourke stepped down last month, with Brennan emerging as the immediate favourite.

Meath lost four of their five championship games this year, overcoming just Longford in their Leinster opener. They fell to a 16-point defeat to Dublin thereafter, and were beaten by Louth, Kerry and Monaghan in the All-Ireland group stages.

They won the 2023 Tailteann Cup, having bowed out of the Leinster championship at the hands of Offaly. They finished sixth and fifth in Division 2 of the National Football League during O’Rourke’s two-year term.

- With reporting from Fintan O’Toole 

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie