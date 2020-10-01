BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 1 October 2020
Former Bohemians and Sligo footballer Robbie Brunton has died at the age of 47

Heartfelt tributes are being paid after the former League of Ireland player’s passing.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,019 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5219846
Robbie Brunton celebrating while in action for Bohs in 2000.
Image: Patrick Bolger/INPHO
Image: Patrick Bolger/INPHO

FORMER BOHEMIANS AND Sligo Rovers footballer Robbie Brunton has died at the age of 47, following a battle with illness.

The Dubliner enjoyed a colourful career on these shores most notably with Bohs and Sligo, though he spent stints at several other clubs in both the League of Ireland and the Irish League — and also enjoyed a short spell at Stoke City in his younger years.

Brunton also played for Dundalk, Coleraine and Derry City during the 1990s and early 2000s.

The Irish football community is in mourning after his sad passing, with heartfelt tributes being paid.

“We are absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of our much-loved former player Robbie Brunton at the age of just 47,” Bohs — the Dublin club at which he spent two seasons from 1998 to 2000 — wrote on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Celine, and sons Ryan and Darragh, both of whom are Junior Gypsies and attended games with their father.”

“Sligo Rovers are saddened by the death of former defender Robbie Brunton at the age of 47,” Rovers added. “He played 60 matches and scored three goals over two seasons with the Bit O’Red and made a big impression at The Showgrounds. May he RIP.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland [PFAI] also penned some nice words.

“So sad to hear this morning the passing of our former management committee member Robbie Brunton. Robbie had a distinguished playing career with most notable Sligo Rovers and Bohemian FC.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Celine and his family and friends. RIP Robbie.” 

