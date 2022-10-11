Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 11 October 2022
Advertisement

Robbie Dunne makes victorious return from 10-month suspension

Dunne was banned after it was found that he bullied and harassed fellow jockey Bryony Frost.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 4:12 PM
1 hour ago 967 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5890554
Robbie Dunne (file pic).
Image: PA
Robbie Dunne (file pic).
Robbie Dunne (file pic).
Image: PA

ROBBIE DUNNE MADE a winning return from a 10-month suspension as he steered Ernesto to victory at Hereford.

Dunne was initially banned in December for 18 months, with three months suspended, having been found to have bullied and harassed fellow jockey Bryony Frost.

The jockey was subject to a week-long hearing at British Horseracing Authority headquarters last year, where an independent panel found him in breach of the rules covering conduct prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of racing for a series of incidents between 13 February 2020 and 3 September 2020.

His suspension was subsequently reduced to 10 months on appeal, leaving Dunne free to return to the saddle on Sunday.

His comeback at Hereford on Tuesday saw him take three rides for three different trainers, with Ian William’s Ernesto supplying the victory when winning the Black Mountain Botanicals Handicap Hurdle at 11-4.

Owner Colin Mander, who runs his horses under the Midtech banner, said: “We bought this for my dad for his 80th. He’s also called Colin.

“We took his pension book off him, but he can have it back today!

“Ian Williams picked the horse out to give us some fun. He was rated 80 on the Flat but he is definitely a hurdler. He was well weighted today.

“Everybody deserves second chances in life – that is all I want to say. It’s nice to see him back and back on a winner.”

Dunne did not offer any comment after the victory but his fiancee, Katie Barraclough, said: “Robbie just wants to let his riding do the talking.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“It has been difficult, as you can imagine. But the bonus is that he has had time with Ava Mae (his daughter).”

Dunne’s weighing room colleague Sam Twiston-Davies, who won the following race on Whatsdastory, said:

Obviously it is great to see him have a winner. Everyone gets on with everyone at the end of the day. It is was nice to see Bryony have her first winner after an injury (on Sunday) and then Robbie back from his ban.

“At the end of the day, he is a very well-liked member of the weighing room, as is Bryony, and it is nice to have them back riding winners.

“The weighing room is a different place. But at the end of the day we all have to try and work together and beat each other. A happy medium, everyone get along and have some fun along the way, and long may it continue.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie