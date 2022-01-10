Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 10 January 2022
Advertisement

Robbie Dunne granted extension to appeal 18-month ban for harassing Bryony Frost

The Irish jockey has until 20 January to lodge his appeal.

By Press Association Monday 10 Jan 2022, 5:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,244 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5650616
Jockey Robbie Dunne.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Jockey Robbie Dunne.
Jockey Robbie Dunne.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH JOCKEY ROBBIE Dunne has been granted a seven-day extension to decide whether to appeal against his 18-month ban for bullying and harassing weighing room colleague Bryony Frost.

Dunne, 36 – who denied all but one of the charges – was banned for 18 months, three of which were suspended, after being judged to have engaged in conduct at the track, online and in the weighing room that was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of racing following a British Horseracing Authority disciplinary panel hearing in December.

The rider had seven days to lodge his appeal from the time the written reasons of the hearing were published, which was 6 January.

However, an application for an extension has been granted by the disciplinary panel.

In a statement today, the BHA said: “Following an application on behalf of Robbie Dunne, the disciplinary panel has agreed to extend the deadline for Mr Dunne’s decision on appeal to January 20, 2022.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie