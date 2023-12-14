Henshaw excited by Byrne and Frawley's different influences on win in La Rochelle

AFTER PLAYING WITH either Jonathan Sexton or Ross Byrne in his last 37 Champions Cup starts for Leinster, last Sunday saw Robbie Henshaw lining up alongside a fresh number 10 on the European stage.

When Henshaw was selected at inside centre for a pool stage victory over Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens on 9 December 2016, it was Joey Carbery who was named to start at out-half by Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Yet it was Byrne who occupied the number 10 jersey when Northampton paid a visit to the Aviva Stadium eight days later and from that point onwards – up until last season’s final defeat to La Rochelle – it was either him or Sexton who filled this pivotal spot in the first 15 for the Blues.

However with Sexton retired and his former understudy on the treatment table, it was Byrne’s younger brother Harry who was named at out-half for their away trip to La Rochelle in Pool D of the Champions Cup. In stark contrast to Sexton and his elder sibling, Harry Byrne has only enjoyed limited exposure to European rugby.

And even though a head injury brought his day to a close just before half-time in Stade Marcel Deflandre last weekend, Athlone man Henshaw believes Byrne acquitted himself well during his time on the pitch.

“I thought Harry managed the game really well when he was on. He was unfortunate, he took a big knock when he took that high ball. He landed awkwardly and then he took a knock after that.

“He was really good when he was on, he managed the game well,” Henshaw acknowledged.

What I was saying to him was that he needed to keep applying pressure through his kicks and through Jamison [Gibson-Park]’s kicks. He had a lovely kick down the edge to pin them back in that right corner. He was flying.

“He took his kick well for the conversion and got the ball to space for Jordan [Lamour]’s try. He was really composed when he was on.”

As the replacement for Byrne on Sunday, Ciarán Frawley put himself in serious consideration for a potential run at out-half by knocking over three penalties from the kicking tee – his outstanding long-distance effort at the end of the contest being the pick of them.

Due to his versatility, Frawley has started alongside Henshaw on occasions in the past, including a European clash against Montpellier in December 2020 where both men linked up in the Leinster midfield.

The Skerries native has clocked up 75 appearances since making his debut against Scarlets in February 2018 and Henshaw has kept a close eye on how he has developed over that time.

“He is a great lad, always keen to learn. Always keen to ask for feedback from those outside him and always looking for advice. He has slotted in from 15 to 12 to 10. He’s a great footballer. A great eye for the game and a great feel for the game.

“It’s great to see him being able to step into 10 on such a big occasion and to run it well.

It just shows the player he is. He’s definitely been challenged in terms of stepping up to run the team and to dominate from his voice and through his actions. I have seen that when he has been in and out of Irish camp. He’s definitely grown.

“He’s got better and better.”

Having been restricted to two appearances each for Ireland in this year’s Six Nations Championship and Rugby World Cup because of injury, Henshaw is now hoping to enjoy a clear run of games for both province and country in the coming months.

He is expected to start his fourth successive game for Leinster this Saturday when they welcome Sale Sharks to the RDS in the European Champions Cup and the former Connacht back is anticipating another tough battle from a side who currently sit at the summit of the English Premiership.

“Sale are going well, they are building something there.

“We know that we’re going to have our work cut out this week and we need to be on it.

“English clubs are going well. Harlequins beating Racing on the road on Sunday, which shows how they are building. It will be an exciting fixture this weekend and I am looking forward to a packed out RDS,” Henshaw added.

“Sale have that power up front. Then with George Ford at 10, he has multi-attacking options with his running game and his kicking game. When he is playing well and on the front-foot, he will get them going.

“Defensively, we’ll be challenged with [Manu] Tuilagi in the middle. He will be coming hard down the channels.”