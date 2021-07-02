Membership : Access or Sign Up
Hamstring strain rules Robbie Henshaw out of the Lions' clash with Sharks

The 28-year-old is considered a probable Test starter against the Springboks.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 2 Jul 2021, 1:53 PM
46 minutes ago 1,527 Views 0 Comments
Henshaw has a hamstring strain.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ROBBIE HENSHAW HAS been ruled out of the Lions’ clash with the Sharks on Wednesday due to a hamstring issue.

An update from the Lions says Henshaw suffered “a very mild hamstring strain” and it is hoped that he will make a swift return to action.

The Ireland international will, however, miss the meeting with the Sharks in Johannesburg.

Henshaw made a flying start to his Lions campaign with an excellent performance in their win over Japan in Edinburgh last weekend, continuing the superb form he has been in all season.

The Leinster centre is viewed as a probable Test starter for Warren Gatland’s side, so it is understandable at the tourists are being cautious with Henshaw’s hamstring strain.

He will hope to return to action against the Bulls on Saturday 10 July, just two weeks out from the first Test against the Springboks.

Meanwhile, Lions back row Tom Curry is close to making his first appearance on the tour after being sidelined with a pectoral injury recently.

The England international could be fit in time to face the Sharks next week.

