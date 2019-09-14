Robbie Henshaw emerges as major doubt for Ireland's World Cup opener

ROBBIE HENSHAW HAS emerged as a major doubt for Ireland’s World Cup opener against Scotland next weekend after suffering a hamstring injury in training.

The Leinster centre was expected to be named in midfield as Joe Schmidt’s side look for a strong start to the competition in Yokohama 0n 22 September, but it’s understood that he sustained an injury during a training session in Chiba today.

Henshaw training with Ireland earlier today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Henshaw was superb in his first outing of the season last weekend as Ireland beat Wales in their final World Cup warm-up game, with the 26-year-old looking in excellent physical condition after a delayed return to action.

However, it now appears that he could be denied the chance to feature for Ireland against the Scots, while his participation in the remainder of the World Cup is also in doubt.

Ireland are expected to provide an update on Henshaw’s fitness at a press conference on Sunday [1am Irish time], with the hope being that the Athlone man will be able to recover to feature in this World Cup.

If not, Will Addison is the most likely injury replacement for Ireland, with Schmidt having previously indicated that the Ulster man’s versatility would have him in “pole position” should any of his backs be ruled out in Japan.

Addison was due to start Ulster’s friendly against Glasgow Warriors today but was pulled out of the XV at a late stage, instead moving to the bench.

Injury to Henshaw would mean Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose being the likely starting midfield pairing against Scotland, although Chris Farrell is another option in the centre.