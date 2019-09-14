This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 14 September, 2019
Robbie Henshaw emerges as major doubt for Ireland's World Cup opener

The Leinster centre is understood to have sustained a hamstring injury in training.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Chiba
By Murray Kinsella Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 3:02 PM
37 minutes ago 5,789 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4809765

ROBBIE HENSHAW HAS emerged as a major doubt for Ireland’s World Cup opener against Scotland next weekend after suffering a hamstring injury in training. 

The Leinster centre was expected to be named in midfield as Joe Schmidt’s side look for a strong start to the competition in Yokohama 0n 22 September, but it’s understood that he sustained an injury during a training session in Chiba today.

robbie-henshaw Henshaw training with Ireland earlier today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Henshaw was superb in his first outing of the season last weekend as Ireland beat Wales in their final World Cup warm-up game, with the 26-year-old looking in excellent physical condition after a delayed return to action.

However, it now appears that he could be denied the chance to feature for Ireland against the Scots, while his participation in the remainder of the World Cup is also in doubt.

Ireland are expected to provide an update on Henshaw’s fitness at a press conference on Sunday [1am Irish time], with the hope being that the Athlone man will be able to recover to feature in this World Cup.

If not, Will Addison is the most likely injury replacement for Ireland, with Schmidt having previously indicated that the Ulster man’s versatility would have him in “pole position” should any of his backs be ruled out in Japan. 

Addison was due to start Ulster’s friendly against Glasgow Warriors today but was pulled out of the XV at a late stage, instead moving to the bench.

Injury to Henshaw would mean Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose being the likely starting midfield pairing against Scotland, although Chris Farrell is another option in the centre. 

Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Chiba
