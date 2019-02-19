Henshaw signs new three-year deal to stay with Leinster and Ireland

ROBBIE HENSHAW HAS signed a new three-year central contract with the IRFU that will keep him with Leinster and Ireland until the end of June 2022 at least.

Henshaw has won 37 caps for Ireland. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The 25-year-old has been a key man at Test level under Joe Schmidt in recent years, while he has won the Heineken Champions Cup and Guinness Pro14 with Leinster since joining from Connacht in 2016, having won a Pro12 title with the western province.

Henshaw made his Ireland debut at fullback in 2013 but has been a centre under Schmidt ever since, until wearing the 15 shirt in his most recent outing in green against England three weekends ago.

The 37-times capped Athlone man is likely to continue to be a key figure for country and province over the next three years, having committed to a deal that is wholly funded by the IRFU.

“I am delighted to have signed a new three-year contract with the IRFU,” said Henshaw, who was part of the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour.

“It is an exciting time to be part of Irish Rugby and having tasted success with both Ireland and Leinster in recent seasons I am eager to play a role in driving further success at both international and provincial level.”

Henshaw will hope to help Schmidt finish his time as Ireland head coach with success at the World Cup later this year, before Andy Farrell takes over from Schmidt.

Henshaw’s experience and skills will be important as Farrell looks to establish himself.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora expressed his pleasure at getting the deal over the line.

“Robbie has established himself as a leader within this Ireland squad and has delivered consistent world-class performances which have helped to drive the sustained success enjoyed by the national team,” said Nucifora.

“He has a hunger for improvement and in driving the standards of those around him.”

