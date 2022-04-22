Robbie Henshaw signs extension to Ireland and Leinster deal

THE IRFU HAVE announced that Robbie Henshaw has agreed to extend his Ireland and Leinster contract to July 2025.

The former Connacht player started all three tests for the British and Irish Lions last year, while he also enjoyed strong form for Ireland and Leinster in 2021 where he won several individual accolades.

The Athlone native made his international debut against the USA in 2013 and has 57 caps for his country. A two-time Six Nations winner with Ireland, he has featured at at two World Cups.

At provincial level, Robbie won European Champions Cup and four Pro 14 titles with Leinster, in addition to a PRO12 title with Connacht. He has featured 63 times for Leinster, scoring 14 tries.

“I’m delighted to have signed a contract extension with Ireland and Leinster Rugby,” said Henshaw. “We are lucky to have such high quality centres in Ireland and it is a really competitive position which makes it very exciting. There is so much to look forward to over the coming months and I want to play a role in achieving success for both teams.”

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora added: “In 2021 Robbie showed that he was one of the best players in world rugby with dominant performances for both Ireland and the British and Irish Lions. The early part of this season was disrupted with a couple of injuries but he is a player who contributes massively to both Leinster and Ireland and he will play a big role in delivering the ambitions of both squads this season and in the years to come.”

