Keane 'proud' of Maccabi Tel Aviv players as they return to action with European win

ROBBIE KEANE SAID he was proud of his Maccabi Tel Aviv players as they returned to action for the first time since the Hamas attacks in Israel with a 3-1 win over Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in the Uefa Europa Conference League.

In what was their first competitive game since 5 October, Keane’s side made a fast start, racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time. They conceded once in the second half, but held on for a win which leaves them second in the group table, four points off Gent but with a game in hand.

Advertisement

“I thought we were very good, especially first half, the way we played, the way we moved the ball, how quickly we moved it”, said Keane afterwards. “Always paying forward if we can, in nice areas, in pockets. The first half was exceptional at times. Very proud of the players, considering the situation. To put a performance like that, is full credit to them. The team showed a really good team spirit this week, and it showed in the game this evening.”

36-year-old captain Eran Zahavi led Maccabi onto the field with an Israeli flag draped around his shoulders, and said after the game that “this victory is dedicated to the entire Israeli nation.”

The game was technically an away game for Maccabi Tel Aviv, but the game was held in the Lublin arena in Poland, as Zorya cannot play their games at home following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Uefa have told Maccabi Tel Aviv they cannot host their two remaining home games in the group in Israel, and so they must find a neutral venue to stage the game. Israeli side Maccabi Haifa returned to action last night also, and hosted their Europa League tie with Villarreal in Cyprus.

The Israel Premier League has been paused since the Hamas attacks, but it may resume next month, initially behind closed doors.