Robbie Keane named Maccabi Tel Aviv manager

ROBBIE KEANE HAS been appointed the new head coach for Israel side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

A statement on the club website reads that the Republic of Ireland legend has joined the side on a two-year contract. This will be Keane’s first job as a manager having previously worked in backroom teams with Middlesborough and Leeds United.

Advertisement

He also served under Mick McCarthy during his second stint as Ireland manager.

Maccabi Tel Aviv will compete in the Europa Conference League qualifiers next month.

“I am happy to take on this challenge at Maccabi,” Keane said following the announcement. “My team and I are already looking forward to starting work and we are confident in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!