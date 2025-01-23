Robbie Keane makes disappointing start to life with new club

ROBBIE KEANE’S first game as manager with his new club ended in a 2-0 defeat in the Europa League tonight.

The Dublin-born coach’s Ferencvaros travelled to face an Eintracht Frankfurt side that are third in the Bundesliga.

Teenage midfielder Can Uzun opened the scoring for the hosts four minutes after the break while French striker Hugo Ekitike doubled their advantage just before the hour mark.

The result leaves the Hungarians 22nd in the Europa League table and in danger of missing out on progress to the knockout stages, while the German club are well-placed for a top-eight finish in second and assured of at least a place in the playoffs.

Keane’s men face AZ in their final match of the league phase, with Troy Parrott scoring a crucial winner for the Dutch side against Roma tonight to ensure their place in the playoffs.

The ex-Ireland international was appointed as manager of Hungarian side Ferencvaros earlier this month, having previously spent a year in charge of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in addition to a short spell as manager of Indian club ATK.

Europa League results, the penultimate round of pool matches:

Advertisement

AZ Alkmaar (NED) 1 (Parrott 80) Roma (ITA) 0

Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 3 (Hogh 39, 65-pen, Evjen 62) Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR) 1 (Peretz 12)

Porto (POR) 0 Olympiakos (GRE) 1 (El Kaabi 79)

Fenerbahce (TUR) 0 Lyon (FRA) 0

Hoffenheim (GER) 2 (Stach 68, Mokwa 88) Tottenham (ENG) 3 (Maddison 3, Son Heung-min 22, 77)

Malmo (SWE) 2 (Berg Johnsen 32, Christiansen 79) Twente (NED) 3 (Steijn 28-pen, Van Wolfswinkel 61-pen, Lagerbielke 64)

Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 2 (Cerv 3, Adu 45) Anderlecht (BEL) 0

Qarabag (AZE) 2 (Andrade 1, Axundzadə 41) FCSB (ROM) 3 (Sut 7, 73, Miculescu 45+4)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 2 (Uzun 49, Ekitike 59) Ferencvaros (HUN) 0

Elfsborg (SWE) 1 (Henriksson 62) Nice (FRA) 0

Lazio (ITA) 3 (Gila 5, Zaccagni 32, Castellanos 34) Real Sociedad (ESP) 1 (Barrenetxea 82)

Ludogorets (BUL) 0 Midtjylland (DEN) 2 (Osorio 18, Byskov 90+5)

Man Utd (ENG) 2 (Butland 52-og, Fernandes 90+2) Rangers (SCO) 1 (Dessers 88)

PAOK (GRE) 2 (Schwab 26-pen, Konstantelias 56) Slavia Prague (CZE) 0

RFS (LAT) 1 (Markhiev 78) Ajax (NED) 0

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) 2 (Ivanovic 50, 74) Braga (POR) 1 (El Ouazzani 16)

Played Wednesday

Besiktas (TUR) 4 (Rashica 17, 60, R. Silva 77, Mario 90+2-pen) Athletic Bilbao (ESP) 1 (Gomez 45)

Played Tuesday

Galatasaray (TUR) 3 (Sanchez 6, Bardakci 21, Osimhen 53-pen) Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 3 (Vanat 44, Yarmolenko 68, 81)