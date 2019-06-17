'We want energising people, not energy-sappers ruining this great football club'

ROBBIE KEANE WANTS players and staff to “energise” Middlesbrough ahead of the new Championship season and outlined his desire to rid the club of what he labelled “energy-sappers”.

The 38-year-old was appointed as one of the club’s assistant coaches under new manager Jonathan Woodgate and will work in tandem with his role as Ireland assistant coach.

Speaking to Middlesbrough’s official website, Ireland’s record goalscorer issued a rallying call to the club to build on last term, a campaign which saw them miss out on the play-off spots by a single point.

“Our job as coaches, we want the players coming in and enjoying themselves,” he said. “You’ll certainly get that from us, there’s no question about it.

“The positive energy on the training pitch and around the place. I think that’s very important and I’ve always made that clear when I was a captain to the players. Woody obviously knows me for that.

We want energy, energising people not energy-sappers ruining this great football club. It’s not just the players, it’s everybody around the club.

“The players will come in with a smile on their face but if it’s not done properly they’ll be told.”

Keane has long been tipped to help act as a catalyst for change on the international attacking front, with goal-shy Ireland having only scored five goals in their last eight competitive fixtures.

Current Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate (left) is tackled by Robbie Keane during their time as Premier League players. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The former Tottenham and Liverpool striker said he is hoping to instill that same attacking mindset in the ‘Boro dressing room.

“Attacking football can start from the back, the midfield players,” he said.

“And of course the strikers, ultimately they’re goalscorers and they will be judged on scoring goals. Our job as a coaching staff, is to give them the best opportunity to be able to do that.

It’s up to the players ultimately to buy into to, to work their socks off for the opportunities to play in the team first, and when they do, that they take their chances.

“Woody and I have spoken about it, and it’s not just going to be me working with the strikers. I can help the defenders in terms of the movements I made and playing against someone like myself, and vice versa with Woody and the forwards.

“It’s about the whole team, the philosophy, and what we want to do.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!