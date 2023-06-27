Robbie Keane: 'I don’t want to get into politics... I’m here as a football man'

ROBBIE KEANE HAS said that he will not discuss politics while he’s head coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The record Ireland goalscorer told a press conference that he is in Israel as “a football man” and will “focus on that”.

Keane also said that as a player he “moved around” and “understands different cultures”.

Keane was yesterday appointed the new head coach for Maccabi Tel Aviv on a two-year contract. He has previously worked in backroom teams with Middlesborough and Leeds United. He also served under Mick McCarthy during his second stint as Ireland manager.

“I don’t want to get into politics,” Keane told a press conference in Tel Aviv when the subject of politics was raised. “This is the last time I’ll say it, I certainly do not want to get into politics. I’m here as a football man, as someone who loves the game. So I will just certainly focus on that.”

Keane pledged to do everything he could to make the team “a big, big success” during his tenure.

Asked why he chose to manage in Israel given his high profile as a result of his playing career, Keane said: “Because you have to start somewhere, and I needed a good opportunity. There’s a million coaches out there trying to get jobs and I’m no different, so it has to be something, as I’ve mentioned before, something I feel is a good project, that’s going to help all of us to be successful.”

The Dubliner said playing in countries such as India and the USA means he is accustomed to adapting to new cultures.

“I’ve had opportunities to go to different places,” Keane said of other managerial opportunities. “I really thought this was something that I’ll look forward to. As you know I’ve travelled around so I understand different cultures.

“I’ve played in India, managed in India, player-manager, also (played) in the MLS for five-and-a-half years so I understand different cultures and that doesn’t phase me.

“I’m not frightened of a challenge. Maybe if you look at a lot of players who’ve played in England, sometimes they’re frightened to try a different opportunity or a different culture. I’m certainly not. So, I’m excited about this. We will all work together to make this a success.”