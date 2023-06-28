Rory Delap joins Robbie Keane's coaching staff at Maccabi Tel Aviv

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Rory Delap has joined Robbie Keane’s coaching staff at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Keane was unveiled as the club’s new manager yesterday, where he stated his coaching staff would be finalised by early next week. Some members of that staff have been announced today, with Delap coming on board as assistant head coach.

Delap, with whom Keane played at international level, has most recently been employed as a first team coach and a development coach at Stoke City.

Andy Liddell has also been appointed as senior fitness coach. Keane worked with Liddell under Mick McCarthy on the Irish senior staff in 2019. Keane made several references at his unveiling press conference as to how fit he expects his players to be.

Advertisement

Phillip Hudson has also been appointed as senior analyst. He joins from Middlesbrough where he has been working since 2012 as head of analysis. Keane worked as Middlesbrough’s assistant manager in the 2019/20 season.

Keane has yet to appoint an assistant manager and goalkeeper coach.