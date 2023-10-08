Robbie Keane flees Israel following Hamas attack

ROBBIE KEANE HAS fled Israel in the aftermath of the attack from Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Maccabi Tel Aviv manager, along with assistant Rory Delap, reportedly spent hours in a panic room before eventually making it to safety in Greece.

Fighting between Israel and Hamas has left hundreds dead in what is the conflict’s bloodiest escalation in years.

Keane took the manager’s job with Maccabi in June and faced criticism for taking on the role given the political situation in the country.

At his his unveiling, the Republic of Ireland record goal scorer insisted

“I don’t want to get into politics. This is the last time I will say it. I’m here as a football man and someone that loves the game. I will certainly just focus on that.”

Maccabi, who are top of the Israeli Premier Division after five games, were due to play Hapoel Jerusalem this afternoon before all matches in the region were postponed.

A statement from the club read: “The Maccabi Tel Aviv club, its managers, players and employees give strength to the security forces, the residents of the south and of all Israel in these difficult times. Please listen to the instructions of security forces and stay safe.”