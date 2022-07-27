Dundalk sign McCourt from Sligo Rovers as Dundee United loanee departs

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Robbie McCourt from Sligo Rovers.

The 24-year-old Dubliner, who can operate in defence and midfield, made 37 league appearances for the Bit o’Red over the past 18 months and becomes the club’s first signing of the summer transfer window. His arrival comes following the return of Mark Connolly to Dundee United.

Connolly previously joined Dundalk in January and made an impressive impact during his time at the club, earning the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Ireland Player of the Month award for June.

McCourt will wear the number 18 shirt at Oriel Park and has told the club that he’s looking forward to linking up with Lilywhites manager Stephen O’Donnell.

“As soon as Stevie gave me the call I wanted to jump into the car and come up straight away,” he said. “I think he tried to get me twice before so hopefully this is third time lucky!

“He’s made it known that he likes me as a player and all you want to hear as a footballer is that you’re going to get a chance under the manager. I’m delighted it’s done and I’m delighted to be here.”

After starting out with St Kevin’s Boys, McCourt moved to West Bromwich Albion as a 15-year-old. He returned to Ireland in 2018 and had spells at Bohemians and Waterford where he played alongside a number of his new teammates.

“As soon as I heard Dundalk wanted me, I started thinking who do I know up there – and I know quite a few,” he said. “I played with Keith Ward, Darragh Leahy and Dano Kelly at Bohs and I played with Sam Bone and John Martin at Waterford.

“You wonder what the dressing room is going to be like at a new club but as soon as I remembered they were all here, I knew there’d be a good spirit. I just want to push on now and get on that training pitch.”

Speaking after O’Donnell’s arrival, McCourt confirmed that the move signals the end of the club’s bid to try and bring Connolly back from Dundee United.

“Mark was brilliant for us and we were great for Mark,” said O’Donnell. “It was a six-month loan but it felt like a lot longer than that because he really immersed himself in the group.

“It’s unfortunate that all parties couldn’t come to an agreement but that’s football. We move on in our direction and Mark will move on his direction.

“We wish him all the best. He was a great person in the dressing room and a brilliant player in his 20 odd games for Dundalk but football moves on and the club moves on and we’re delighted with Robbie’s addition.

“Robbie is a player I’ve always liked and he gives us great strength and balance in the defensive positions.

“He’s a player I should have got after his spell at Waterford and when I saw him go to Sligo and develop again I was thinking, ‘why didn’t I make a move for him’ because he impressed in both spells.

“As a younger player, I would have seen him at Bohemians, originally playing as a midfielder. He was mainly a centre-back at Waterford and he was a left-back in the main at Sligo. He is a great age profile and he’s a player we’re looking forward to working with and developing.”

