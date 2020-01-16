This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 16 January, 2020
Waterford boss thrilled with signing of 'great talent' McCourt

The versatile Robbie McCourt will look to make a fresh start following his departure from Bohemians.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 4:00 PM
Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 4:00 PM
https://the42.ie/4968146
Robbie McCourt under pressure from Ethan Ampadu while playing for Bohemians in a friendly against Chelsea last July.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Robbie McCourt under pressure from Ethan Ampadu while playing for Bohemians in a friendly against Chelsea last July.
Robbie McCourt under pressure from Ethan Ampadu while playing for Bohemians in a friendly against Chelsea last July.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WATERFORD HAVE COMPLETED the signing of versatile 21-year-old Robbie McCourt.

The midfielder, who can also play in defence, had been a free agent since parting company with Bohemians in September.

McCourt, who joined Bohs in August 2018 after being released by West Bromwich Albion, was restricted to 16 appearances for the Gypsies across all competitions last season.

“I’m delighted to get Robbie on board for the new season,” said Waterford manager Alan Reynolds. “He’s a great talent, who wants to prove some people wrong.

“He’s a strong, young player who fits into what we are trying to achieve here. He has a real appetite to succeed here,” added Reynolds, whose side begin their Premier Division campaign at St Patrick’s Athletic on 14 February.

McCourt, who hails from Glasnevin, spent five years on the books at West Brom, who he moved to from St Kevin’s Boys. However, the former Republic of Ireland U19 international was unable to make a first-team breakthrough at the Hawthorns.

He said: “I’m delighted to have gotten the call from Rennie [Alan Reynolds]. I can’t wait to get back playing and, judging by his plans for the season, Waterford is the club where I’m going to enjoy my football.

“I’ve never worked with Alan before, but speaking to people who have you know he knows what he’s doing. He’s already assembled a nice little squad here and I can’t wait to further add to that.”

The 21-year-old added: “I’ve seen the facilities and they’re great. You walk into the dressing room here in the RSC and it has the feel of an English club about it. It’s so professionally done. We drive in in the morning and we have everything here. There’s such a top-quality feel to it here.

“Everyone here is already working hard and eager to get going next month. We’re going to give it everything we have to get points on the board week in, week out, and grab onto a European spot, if not go further.”

Read next:

