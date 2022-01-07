Mick O'Dwyer's son, Robbie, set to take charge of recent Tipp champions

ROBBIE O’DWYER, SON of legendary Kerry football manager Micko, is set to become the new boss of Tipperary senior club Clonmel Commercials.

O’Dwyer fills the vacancy created by the departure of Charlie McGeever, the Donegal native who oversaw a brilliant run of success during his seven years in charge.

Clonmel Commercials won Tipperary senior titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 under McGeever’s watch, while they were only denied three-in-a-row by a narrow loss to Loughmore-Castleiney in last November’s final.

The highlight of McGeever’s spell in charge was the 2015 Munster senior club final win when a dramatic late Michael Quinlivan goal handed them victory over Nemo Rangers, before they lost the All-Ireland semi-final after extra-time the following February against Ballyboden St-Enda’s.

It is Nemo Rangers in Cork that O’Dwyer has been associated with in recent times, part of their senior management when they reached the All-Ireland club final in 2018, losing out to Galway’s Corofin.

Clonmel Commercials have several Tipperary senior players in their ranks like the Kennedy brothers (Jack, Colman and Conal) and Kevin Fahey, but it has been confirmed 2016 All-Star winner Quinlivan will not be involved this year with the county squad.

