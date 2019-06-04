Power to miss at least a month of action after fracturing vertebra

Robbie Power on Reserve Tank on his way to winning at Punchestown.

ROBBIE POWER WILL be out of action for at least four weeks after fracturing a vertebra in a fall at Ballinrobe last Tuesday.

He was unseated from the Joseph O’Brien-trained Anywayyoulookatit at the first obstacle in a 3m1f handicap hurdle, and has not ridden since.

Power tweeted on Tuesday: “Just been to see my orthopedic specialist and unfortunately will be out of action for 4-5 weeks with a fractured T7 vertebrae from fall in Ballinrobe.”

The jockey is the retained rider for the Potts family, and his biggest achievement came in 2017 when teaming with Sizing John to complete the Irish, Cheltenham and Punchestown Gold Cup treble in 2017.

He also rode 2007 Grand National winner Silver Birch.

– David Jennings, for more visit the Racing Post