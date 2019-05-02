This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Power proves worthy replacement for Ruby Walsh by clinching victory for Mullins

Chacun Pour Soi stormed to victory in the Ryanair Novice Chase at Punchestown.

By Racing Post Thursday 2 May 2019, 8:11 PM
55 minutes ago 1,224 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4617676
A victorious Robbie Power at Punchestown.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
A victorious Robbie Power at Punchestown.
A victorious Robbie Power at Punchestown.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ROBBIE POWER PROVED a more-than-able replacement jockey for Ruby Walsh in the Ryanair Novice Chase by steering the Willie Mullins-trained Chacun Pour Soi to a first top-level victory.

The seven-year-old, owned by Rich Ricci, held the persistent challenge of JLT Novices’ Chase winner Defi Du Seuil to land the €115,000 event.

Power said: “It was breathtaking at the second-last when I asked him to take off. To be fair to the horse he was very good and he’s going to learn so much from that.

“He was very green through the race and he has a lot of improvement in him – he’s a very nice horse.

Willie [Mullins] is a genius – he obviously thought this horse was up to the task and was dead right.”

At the age of 11 and seemingly set for retirement, Unowhatimeanharry rolled back the years to win his fourth Grade 1 in typically determined fashion when landing the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Stayers’ Hurdle for a second time.

Fry, usually so subdued, did an uncanny impression of Jurgen Klopp in the final 100 yards of the race, fist pumping over and over and over again. And why shouldn’t he? This was a remarkable training performance.

“We weren’t expecting that,” admitted Fry afterwards. “We were coming totally in hope rather than expectation. We were coming over with a lorryload and JP [McManus] didn’t have any other runners in the race, so we said we’d let him take his chance as he was on his way to Martinstown for the summer anyway.”

- Brian Sheerin, for more visit the Racing Post

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie