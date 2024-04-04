Ulster's Robert Baloucoune part of extended Ireland Sevens squad for Paris Olympics

ULSTER WINGER ROBERT Baloucoune may be in line to make this summer’s Olympics after revealing that he is part of Ireland’s extended squad for Paris.

The 26-year-old has previously played for Ireland at Sevens level having been involved in several high-profile tournaments and now appears to have a chance at being selected once more to represent his country at the shortened version of the game.

Four players currently playing 15-a-side rugby with the Irish provinces will have a shot at making James Topping’s final squad for Paris, and Baloucoune has been given the opportunity to put himself forward to chase Olympic glory this summer.

It means a return to where his career ignited as the Sevens programme put the Enniskillen native in the shop window which led to him signing for Ulster, an opportunity which he has seized with some memorable try scoring performances since making his debut in autumn 2018.

Though there are several players at Ulster with Sevens experience – Nick Timoney being the most notable in terms of regular appearances for the province – Baloucoune is seemingly the one who has been approached with a view to training with the squad in preparation for their second Olympics after debuting at Tokyo in 2020.

“I have been contacted about being in the extended squad,” Baloucoune revealed.

That is the only thing I have been told, not too much (else) has come up to me. I literally just received an email saying, ‘extended squad’.

Quite what happens now for Baloucoune is still unclear in terms of his availability for the remainder of Ulster’s season and his injury profile, with hamstring issues being problematic again this campaign for the player who has four Ireland caps at 15-a-side.

“I have definitely struggled this year to play at my full fitness and the potential that I want to play at as well,” he said.

“One week it [his hamstring] is good, one week it is bad, so it is just me getting that consistency so I can perform.”

“S&C are great, the physios are great, they gave me time there over the last few weeks to really get it sorted.

“I’m with the IRFU as well and the physios there to see what they can do with it,” he revealed.

“It felt really good during the last game [at Stormers]. Obviously now I need to back it up,” he added looking ahead to Sunday’s Challenge Cup last 16 tie at Montpellier.