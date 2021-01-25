Exciting wing Robert Baloucoune signs new two-year contract with Ulster

Robert Baloucoune has signed a new deal with Ulster.

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that exciting wing Robert Baloucoune has signed a two-year contract extension with the province.

The 23-year-old’s new deal will keep him with Ulster until 2023 at least.

Baloucoune is currently sidelined after suffering a serious hamstring injury last August, but he has delivered excellent performances for Dan McFarland’s side in recent seasons.

The Enniskillen man previously excelled for the Ireland 7s side and then made his senior Ulster debut in 2018.

Baloucoune’s strong form in the 2019/20 season saw him link up with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad as a ‘development player’ ahead of the 2020 Six Nations.

However, the wing ripped his hamstring off the bone at Ulster training last summer and remains on the comeback trail.

Baloucoune is the first Irish rugby player to have confirmed a contract extension in 2021, with the IRFU having lifted a pause on negotiations in the New Year.

Ulster boss McFarland also recently signed a two-year contract extension with the province to keep him at the province until 2023.