Dickson and Waddilove off to a promising start in bid to clinch Olympic qualification

IRELAND’S ROBERT DICKSON and Sean Waddilove finished third in their opening race at the 49er European Championships as they bid to clinch the sole Olympic qualification place on offer.

The Irish pair handled the light wind conditions which limited the fleet to just one race on the opening day in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Advertisement

“We can’t complain – it was a light tricky day,” Waddilove said.

“To come away unscathed is pretty good.”

Ireland’s other representatives, Cork duo Seafra Guilfoyle and Johnny Durcan, finished 12th in their opening race.

Dickson and Waddilove narrowly missed out on Olympic qualification at the first time of asking when they received a black flag disqualification in their penultimate race at the World Championships this summer.

Thirteen countries have already guaranteed their place at next summer’s Paris Olympics, with one spot on offer at the European Championships for the highest-placed country that has not already qualified.

The final three qualification places will be on offer at the Last Chance Regatta in Hyeres, France, next year.