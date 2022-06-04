Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 4 June 2022
Advertisement

Irish duo take silver at World Cup in the Netherlands

Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove were pipped to gold by their Dutch training partners.

By The42 Team Saturday 4 Jun 2022, 2:49 PM
1 hour ago 1,140 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5783155
Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove (file pic from Tokyo 2020).
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO
Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove (file pic from Tokyo 2020).
Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove (file pic from Tokyo 2020).
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO

IRELAND’S 49ER TEAM of Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove won the medal race and secured a silver medal at the 2022 Hempel World Cup Allianz Regatta in the Netherlands today.

The Dutch team pipped them to gold; Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken edging their training partners, Waddilove and Dickson, by a single point.

“It’s been a great week here in quite tricky conditions – light and shifty – something that the boys have tried to work on, so fantastic that they’ve put in some of the best days against the whole fleet throughout the week,” Matt McGovern, Irish Sailing 49er coach, said.

“It’s been a great week, and finishing off in true style today was definitely a high point – it’s always nice to win a medal race, especially in such great conditions.”

The World Cup saw 10 Olympic classes compete in Almere in the southern part of the Ijsselmeer, east of Amsterdam.

Dickson and Waddilove represented Ireland together at Tokyo 2020.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Full results available here >

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie