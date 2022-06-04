Irish duo take silver at World Cup in the Netherlands

IRELAND’S 49ER TEAM of Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove won the medal race and secured a silver medal at the 2022 Hempel World Cup Allianz Regatta in the Netherlands today.

The Dutch team pipped them to gold; Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken edging their training partners, Waddilove and Dickson, by a single point.

“It’s been a great week here in quite tricky conditions – light and shifty – something that the boys have tried to work on, so fantastic that they’ve put in some of the best days against the whole fleet throughout the week,” Matt McGovern, Irish Sailing 49er coach, said.

“It’s been a great week, and finishing off in true style today was definitely a high point – it’s always nice to win a medal race, especially in such great conditions.”

The World Cup saw 10 Olympic classes compete in Almere in the southern part of the Ijsselmeer, east of Amsterdam.

Dickson and Waddilove represented Ireland together at Tokyo 2020.

