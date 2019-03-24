This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I am truly sorry': New England Patriots' 77-year-old owner apologises after prostitution charges

Billionaire Robert Kraft was among 25 men charged with soliciting prostitution.

By AFP Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 3:48 PM
1 hour ago 3,177 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4558568
Robert Kraft has issued an apology.
Robert Kraft has issued an apology.
Robert Kraft has issued an apology.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS owner Robert Kraft apologized on Saturday in a statement, making his first public comments since being charged with soliciting prostitution last month in Florida.

The 77-year-old billionaire was among 25 men charged with soliciting prostitution in two January visits to a South Florida massage parlor, accused of paying for illicit sex after a police investigation into human trafficking and women forced into prostitution.

“I am truly sorry,” Kraft said. “I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

Kraft has pleaded innocent on two misdemeanour solicitation charges but had made no comment until the statement, posted on the NFL’s website.

NFL: FEB 05 Patriots Super Bowl Victory Parade Kraft with the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Victory Parade in Boston. Source: Richard Cashin

“In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks,” Kraft said. “I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.”

Kraft, whose club defeated the Los Angeles Rams last month to capture their third Super Bowl crown in five seasons, said that his late wife Myra had helped his develop a greater than normal respect for women.

Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women,” he said.

“My morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years,” he added.

Kraft, set to be arraigned Thursday, asked to be judged by future deeds.

“As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try and make a difference,” he said.

Super Bowl LII: Pre-Game Celebrities Kraft said his late wife Myra helped him develop a great respect for women. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“I expect to be judged not by my words but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”

The State Attorney for Palm Beach has offered Kraft and others the standard diversion program offered to first-time offenders, which would require paying a fine and working 100 hours of community service as well as taking an education program on human trafficking and its link to prostitution.

Police said there was evidence several of the women apprehended at the spa where the ring was operating were made to reside there. Kraft will attend the NFL’s annual meetings that begin on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona.

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    Liverpool title win would make me the happiest man in the world, says Gerrard
    Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback falls flat upon international return as Portugal are held
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    FAI
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    'The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash': Brian Kerr says John Delaney should leave FAI
    Speculation on Delaney's FAI future flies faster than the Gibraltar wind

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie