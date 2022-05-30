Membership : Access or Sign Up
'My story with Bayern Munich has come to an end' - Lewandowski announces he's leaving

The 33-year-old Polish striker has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

By AFP Monday 30 May 2022
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI SAYS his time with Bayern Munich is over, without specifying his future plans, amid reports that Barcelona have made him an offer.

“Today it is certain that my story with Bayern has come to an end,” the Polish star striker told reporters in Warsaw.

“I can’t imagine further cooperation, after what has happened over the last few months,” he added.

“A transfer will be the best solution. I trust that Bayern won’t stop me, just because they can.”

With a year left on Lewandowski’s contract, Barcelona have reportedly made an offer of €32 million to sign him.

In an interview with Polish broadcaster Eleven Sports PL, Lewandowski dropped a teaser about how he would enjoy living in Spain.

“I think it’s a really good place — not just to go on holiday there,” he said, adding that he has a house in Mallorca.

Bayern CEO Oliver Khan and director of sports Hasan Salihamidzic have both publically stated the club will not let Lewandowski leave before 2023.

Earlier this month, Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi warned Bayern against insisting on the contract.

“Of course they can keep Robert for another year, to be fair he has a contract until 2023, but I wouldn’t recommend that to them,” Zahavi told German daily Bild.

He added that the issue for Lewandowski is not about extra money.

He has felt disrespected by those in charge (at Bayern) for months, that’s the truth.

“FC Bayern has not lost Lewandowski the player, but Robert the person.”

Zahavi said he hopes Bayern’s senior figures “will think about it again” and allow Lewandowski the opportunity “to fulfil a lifelong dream and move to the club (Barcelona) he has always dreamed of.”

A back-to-back winner of Fifa’s best male player award, Lewandowski has won every title available since joining Bayern in 2014, including eight Bundesliga trophies for a total of 10 having won two with ex-club Dortmund.

He also won the Champions League with Bayern in 2020.

Lewandowski was top-scorer in the Bundesliga last season for the fifth year running after netting 35 goals in Germany’s top flight.

On Monday, Bayern also confirmed the exit of France midfielder Corentin Tolisso whose contract has expired after five years in Munich.

