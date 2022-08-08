Robert Lewandowski scores first goal in Barcelona rout

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI scored his first Barcelona goal in a 6-0 rout of Mexican side Pumas in the Joan Gamper Trophy pre-season clash on Sunday.

On his Camp Nou bow, the Polish international, who switched from Bayern Munich in the summer, scored after three minutes from a particularly tight angle.

Pedri added the second and fourth goals in the fifth and 19th minutes, sandwiching a strike from Ousmane Dembele.

Advertisement

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong completed the rout in the second half.

Lewandowski also played a key part in Pedri’s second goal with an inspired pass to set up the midfielder.

Barcelona begin their La Liga season at home to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Alvaro Morata, who returned to Atletico Madrid in July after two years on loan at Juventus, scored a hat-trick in Sunday’s friendly against the Italian side in Turin.

The Spain striker struck twice in the first half and then completed his treble on the hour in a match relocated to Turin from Israel because of “security concerns” in the region.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

Matheus Cunha added a fourth in stoppage time for Atletico, who begin their La Liga campaign against Getafe on August 15. Juventus start the Serie A season the same day at home to Sassuolo.

– © AFP 2022