Chelsea complete signing of Brighton 'keeper, City announce Gvardiol deal

CHELSEA HAVE COMPLETED the signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton on a seven-year deal.

The Blues agreed a £25million (€29 million) deal with Brighton to sign the 25-year-old Spaniard on Thursday and have now finalised the move.

Advertisement

The transfer involves an up-front £25m payment, with an additional sell-on clause included, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said on the club website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit.

“Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with (head coach) Mauricio (Pochettino) and his coaching team during the season ahead.”

Sanchez, who made 23 Premier League appearances for Brighton last season, will challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for a starting place at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have now made seven summer signings under Pochettino, who is rebuilding the squad following his appointment in May as a permanent replacement for Graham Potter.

Elsewhere, Manchester City have formally announced the signing of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

Gvardiol has signed a five-year contract for a reported fee of €90 million.