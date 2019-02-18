Roberto Firmino a major doubt for Liverpool's clash with Bayern Munich

LIVERPOOL HAVE BEEN dealt a major blow on the eve of their Champions League last-16 clash with Bayern Munich after Roberto Firmino missed training with a virus.

The Reds remain hopeful that the Brazil international will recover in time for Tuesday’s match at Anfield, but he is now a huge doubt to face the Bundesliga champions.

Jurgen Klopp is also set to be without Dejan Lovren after he also missed training on Monday, adding to the Liverpool boss’ defensive headache given he is already without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

It means Klopp will likely pair Joel Matip and midfielder Fabinho together at centre-back.

Bayern, meanwhile, will be without Jerome Boateng (illness) and Thomas Muller (suspension). They have been boosted by the inclusion in their squad of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and attacker Kingsley Coman, both of whom were rated as doubtful for the tie.

