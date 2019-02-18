This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roberto Firmino a major doubt for Liverpool's clash with Bayern Munich

The Reds are already without Virgil van Dijk for tomorrow night’s Champions League clash.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Feb 2019, 5:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,472 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4500254
Roberto Firmino during Liverpool's Premier League win against Bournemouth.
Roberto Firmino during Liverpool's Premier League win against Bournemouth.
Roberto Firmino during Liverpool's Premier League win against Bournemouth.

LIVERPOOL HAVE BEEN dealt a major blow on the eve of their Champions League last-16 clash with Bayern Munich after Roberto Firmino missed training with a virus.

The Reds remain hopeful that the Brazil international will recover in time for Tuesday’s match at Anfield, but he is now a huge doubt to face the Bundesliga champions.

Jurgen Klopp is also set to be without Dejan Lovren after he also missed training on Monday, adding to the Liverpool boss’ defensive headache given he is already without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

It means Klopp will likely pair Joel Matip and midfielder Fabinho together at centre-back. 

Bayern, meanwhile, will be without Jerome Boateng (illness) and Thomas Muller (suspension). They have been boosted by the inclusion in their squad of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and attacker Kingsley Coman, both of whom were rated as doubtful for the tie.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Iain Henderson cited over incident Friday's Pro14 clash with Ospreys
    Iain Henderson cited over incident Friday's Pro14 clash with Ospreys
    Ruddock ruled out of Italy clash while Leinster's Leavy still sidelined
    'You want your mates to go well but you have to be a little bit selfish about it'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Saudi Prince distanced from €4.3bn takeover attempt at Manchester United
    Liverpool are favourites against inconsistent Bayern - Kimmich
    IRELAND
    Munster pair Farrell and Beirne link up with Ireland squad ahead of Italy trip
    Munster pair Farrell and Beirne link up with Ireland squad ahead of Italy trip
    'The gang saved my life. If it weren’t for them lads, I’d be dead by now'
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss
    Under-fire Sanchez is far from finished at the top level - Solskjaer
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie