This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Firmino hands stuttering Liverpool injury boost

Elsewhere, Klopp joked and wished his present landlord good luck at Leicester City.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 4:51 PM
59 minutes ago 2,005 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4514336
Roberto Firmino limps away from Sunday's draw at Old Trafford.
Roberto Firmino limps away from Sunday's draw at Old Trafford.
Roberto Firmino limps away from Sunday's draw at Old Trafford.

ROBERTO FIRMINO’S INJURY is not as bad as first feared and he could even be fit enough to feature against Watford tomorrow night, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazil forward hobbled out of the first half of the goalless draw at Manchester United on Sunday with an ankle problem.

Having had the opportunity to assess Firmino, Liverpool are now positive about his chances of playing against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, while he could even feature against Watford.

“He looks good. We were obviously lucky,” Klopp told a news conference. “It is not as serious as we thought at first.

“If Bobby goes down and has to leave the pitch, it’s a bad sign because he’s a pretty hard boy.

“For tomorrow, it will be very close, but [he has] a big chance for the derby. Because it’s Bobby, I would say yes [he has a chance for Watford] but I don’t know if I would use that chance because we play on Wednesday after playing on Sunday.

“But writing Bobby off is a big mistake, because he recovers pretty quick.”

Firmino has been an ever-present for Klopp this season, with the Brazilian having made 27 league appearances thus in 2018-19, scoring nine goals.

Asked how he would cope if Firmino isn’t fit, Klopp added: “Somebody else will play!

“That’s the nature of playing for a club like Liverpool. You have a few players that don’t have 500,000 minutes before they start the next game, but they still have a lot of quality.

“If we have to change a few things, we will change. We changed a couple of things during the season, but obviously Bobby was pretty much always involved.

“That’s not the case this time, but we have the options which we will choose for the start, one of them, and maybe during the game a second one.

“If there’s anything good in [the situation] it’s that Watford have no clue what we will do, so we will not talk about that.”

The Reds were able to move a point ahead of Manchester City over the weekend, with their goalless draw at Old Trafford moving them onto 66 points.

City face West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday fresh from their Carabao Cup final win.

Soccer - Pre Season Friendly - Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - Anfield The managers meet at Anfield at a pre-season friendly in 2014, 15 months before Klopp moved into Rodgers office, and home. Source: Richard Sellers

Meanwhile, Klopp wished his predecessor Brendan Rodgers well as he prepares to take over the vacant manager’s job at Leicester City. 

In a curious quirk, Klopp’s home in Liverpool is owned by Rodgers, having once belonged to Steven Gerrard. 

“As long as he’s not going to Everton, I’m fine,” joked Klopp.

“If he goes to Everton, he may want his house back!

“I don’t think Leicester is close enough that he will move to Liverpool again.

“It’s probably not an easy situation for Celtic. 

“If it happens, wherever he goes, I obviously wish him luck because he’s a good guy.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    Second, second bottom - whatever: Six Nations form no indicator through Ireland's World Cup history
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    FOOTBALL
    Firmino hands stuttering Liverpool injury boost
    Firmino hands stuttering Liverpool injury boost
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    Man arrested after alleged assault leaves Manchester City fan in critical condition
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie