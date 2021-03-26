BE PART OF THE TEAM

Shamrock Rovers defender makes competitive international debut in vital win over Cameroon

Roberto Lopes’ Cape Verde are closing in on qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 26 Mar 2021, 8:08 PM
Roberto Lopes in action for Shamrock Rovers.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ ROBERTO Lopes made his international debut today, helping Cape Verde to a vital victory over Cameroon in their quest to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lopes’ side secured a 3-1 win at home over the Group F leaders with their final crucial qualifier to come on Tuesday against Mozambique.

Cape Verde are in second place in the group, three points behind Cameroon ahead of that clash with Mozambique.

The 28-year-old Lopes, who is capped by Ireland at U19 level, was born in Ireland and qualifies to represent Cape Verde through his father.

He made his international bow in a friendly against Tonga in 2019 before his first competitive start at centre back this weekend.

Lopes was shortlisted for the 2020 PFAI Player of the Year award alongside Rovers teammate Jack Byrne and Bohemians winger Danny Grant.

Byrne subsequently picked up the award for the second year-in-a-row to cap off a fine campaign for the Hoops after winning their first Premier Division title since 2011. 

