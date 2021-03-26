Shamrock Rovers defender makes competitive international debut in vital win over Cameroon

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ ROBERTO Lopes made his international debut today, helping Cape Verde to a vital victory over Cameroon in their quest to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lopes’ side secured a 3-1 win at home over the Group F leaders with their final crucial qualifier to come on Tuesday against Mozambique.

Cape Verde are in second place in the group, three points behind Cameroon ahead of that clash with Mozambique.

The 28-year-old Lopes, who is capped by Ireland at U19 level, was born in Ireland and qualifies to represent Cape Verde through his father.

He made his international bow in a friendly against Tonga in 2019 before his first competitive start at centre back this weekend.

Congrats to @FutebolCabo on todays win v Cameroon and to our own @picolopes playing centre back.

Parabéns Cabo 👏

Roberto Lopes and Cape Verde beat Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier this afternoon. A point v Mozambique on Tuesday should be enough to qualify, could even qualify with a defeat. — Owen Cowzer (@OCowzer) March 26, 2021

Lopes was shortlisted for the 2020 PFAI Player of the Year award alongside Rovers teammate Jack Byrne and Bohemians winger Danny Grant.

Byrne subsequently picked up the award for the second year-in-a-row to cap off a fine campaign for the Hoops after winning their first Premier Division title since 2011.