This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Lot of rubbish!' - Robertson denies report he told Tierney to quit Celtic

The Liverpool player has suggested he has not tried to influence his Scottish team-mate’s decision making.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 9:46 AM
50 minutes ago 1,447 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4696553
Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.
Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.
Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER ANDREW Robertson has dismissed claims he urged Scotland team-mate Kieran Tierney to quit Celtic for the sake of his career.

Bhoys left-back Tierney has reportedly already been the subject of one failed £15million bid from Arsenal after helping Celtic complete an historic triple treble last season.

Transfer consultant Ian McGarry claimed Tierney’s chat with Scotland colleague Robertson has convinced the 22-year-old he should pursue a move south of the border. 

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, he said: “The second thing that has changed for Kieran Tierney is speaking to his international team-mate Andy Robertson.

Having won the Champions League at the end of last season, he’s told Tierney ‘look, don’t default your career for the sake of staying at the club you support’.”

But Scotland skipper Robertson took to social media on Monday to distance himself from McGarry’s suggestion, quote tweeting an article about the subject with the post “lot of rubbish”. 

Celtic are reluctant to lose Tierney and the player still has four years remaining on his existing deal with the Scottish giants.

Arsenal, though, are unlikely to be deterred as boss Unai Emery looks to rebuild his squad for next season after missing out on the Champions League.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie