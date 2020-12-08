Leeds and Germany defender Koch faces knee surgery

Leeds United's Robin Koch battle during last weekend's Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

GERMANY DEFENDER ROBIN Koch was due to undergo knee surgery on Tuesday after aggravating an existing injury in Leeds United’s Premier League defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.

The 24-year-old initially sustained the injury on his debut in the opening game of the season against Liverpool.

But after playing through a hectic spell of 10 games plus an international break with Germany, Koch suffered further damage in the 3-1 loss to the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, following a collision in the Chelsea game, he suffered further damage to the knee and the club have made the decision that surgery is required to remedy the problem,” Leeds said in a statement.

It is another blow for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who has only two fit senior centre-backs in his squad.

Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper are Bielsa’s current remaining options, with no indication yet as to how long Koch will be sidelined for.

